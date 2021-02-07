Toledo man killed in possible road rage accident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is dead and multiple others are hospitalized after a possible road rage accident.

Toledo Police say the accident happened on Alexis Road near Yermo. According to officers, a driver was eastbound on Alexis when someone in front of the car slammed on their breaks.

Police say in order to avoid a crash, the driver swerved left of center, lost control and slid into oncoming traffic.

Their vehicle was hit on the passenger side, then slide and hit another car.

Police say Andrew Nale, 30, from Toledo who was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit by oncoming traffic, died in the accident.

Three other people were taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition.

According to a report from Toledo Police, the driver that slammed on the brakes has not been identified. Police say the vehicle was a red truck, possibly a dodge ram.

The accident is still under investigation and is being investigated as possible road rage.

