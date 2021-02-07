Advertisement

Toledo man killed in possible road rage accident

The accident happened on Alexis near Yermo Saturday night
crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By Christina Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is dead and multiple others are hospitalized after a possible road rage accident.

Toledo Police say the accident happened on Alexis Road near Yermo. According to officers, a driver was eastbound on Alexis when someone in front of the car slammed on their breaks.

Police say in order to avoid a crash, the driver swerved left of center, lost control and slid into oncoming traffic.

Their vehicle was hit on the passenger side, then slide and hit another car.

Police say Andrew Nale, 30, from Toledo who was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit by oncoming traffic, died in the accident.

Three other people were taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition.

According to a report from Toledo Police, the driver that slammed on the brakes has not been identified. Police say the vehicle was a red truck, possibly a dodge ram.

The accident is still under investigation and is being investigated as possible road rage.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Current snow emergencies by county
A resident of the south Toledo apartment complex is calling for an end to violence following...
Byrneport Apartments resident recounts shooting that left multiple children dead
Police are looking for someone to identify this person who is linked to a murder at a hotel in...
Police search for suspect in Northwood hotel murder
Police are searching for Kelvin Harris, left, and Austin Watkins for questioning in connection...
Authorities name two persons of interest in Monroe shooting

Latest News

Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Feb. 6, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Feb. 6, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Feb. 6, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Feb. 6, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
A resident of the south Toledo apartment complex is calling for an end to violence following...
Byrneport Apartments resident recounts shooting that left multiple children dead