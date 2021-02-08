Accused of shooting three brothers, Kevin Moore makes first court apperance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo man accused of killing two brothers and injuring another during a shooting on Friday made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Kevin Moore is charged with two counts of aggravated murder of a victim under 13 years of age and one count of felonious assault.

Moore’s bond was listed at $5 million. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Moore is accused of shooting and killing Amir, 5, and Gabriel Phillips, 1. He also shot their brother, Ashton, 4, who remains hospitalized. Moore is the boyfriend of the boys’ mother.

