Advertisement

Accused of shooting three brothers, Kevin Moore makes first court apperance

Kevin Moore is accused of killing two brothers and seriously injuring a third during a shooting...
Kevin Moore is accused of killing two brothers and seriously injuring a third during a shooting on Friday, Feb. 5.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo man accused of killing two brothers and injuring another during a shooting on Friday made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Kevin Moore is charged with two counts of aggravated murder of a victim under 13 years of age and one count of felonious assault.

Moore’s bond was listed at $5 million. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Moore is accused of shooting and killing Amir, 5, and Gabriel Phillips, 1. He also shot their brother, Ashton, 4, who remains hospitalized. Moore is the boyfriend of the boys’ mother.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Toledo man killed in possible road rage accident
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Police are looking for someone to identify this person who is linked to a murder at a hotel in...
Police search for suspect in Northwood hotel murder
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo
A resident of the south Toledo apartment complex is calling for an end to violence following...
Byrneport Apartments resident recounts shooting that left multiple children dead

Latest News

Austin Lucas is accused of shooting Joy Dawn Boswell at a Frenchtown Township on Wednesday,...
Man held without bond in Monroe Co. campground shooting
This week is Ohio Loves Transit Week.
TARTA highlights ways public transit benefits community
Fairbanks Community Food Bank preparing food for the holidays.
Food box distribution
Ohio Loves Transit Week
Ohio Loves Transit Week