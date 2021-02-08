Daycare workers not included in latest round of COVID vaccines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As teachers and school staff through the area get ready to get their COVID vaccines, some in early childhood care are wondering why they’re not included.

Daycare workers, we spoke to say they’re concerned they haven’t heard when they’ll be included in the vaccine rollout.

Dynver Gray works at Magic Moments Daycare and says “I’m very surprised and also shocked because we aren’t certified to work in schools doesn’t mean we aren’t also as important as them as well because we do deal with kids.”

Gray’s co-worker Nora Hallem says “It is a waiting game. It is a waiting game to know when we’ll be able to for our sake and theirs.”

Dr. Eric Zgodzinski DPH, Lucas County Health Commissioner says they are awaiting guidance from the Ohio Department of Health. Zgodzinski says the States orders have all counties holding steady at group 1B for several weeks in order to get caught up on teachers and people over the age of 65.

