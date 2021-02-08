Advertisement

February 8th Weather Forecast

Cold & Snow Chances All Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are 5 snow chances in the next 8 days. Morning flurries are possible today. Light snow is likely after 2pm through this evening and early Tuesday morning. Snow totals are expected to stay light on the order of an inch or two by Tuesday morning. Another weak wave arrives late Wednesday. That could produce another inch of snow possibly. Snow is possible Thursday night and Friday morning with another 1-2″ expected. It is too early to tell how much snow would fall with the next 2 waves. One arrives Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. The 5th weather maker arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be very consistent over the next week with highs in the upper teens to around 20. Lows will be in the upper single digits to low teens. The wind chill is expected to occasionally go below 0.

