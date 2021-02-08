First Responder of the Week: Kevin Zorn

DUNDEE, Michigan (WTVG) - In Dundee, the chatter around the fire hall is about Kevin Zorn.

Zorn served on the Dundee Twp. Volunteer Fire Department 35 years. This year, decided it was time to retire.

“I’m ready to go. I’ve been talking about it for a while and I’m ready to go,” said Zorn. “There will be times that I miss it.”

Kevin Zorn, the newly retired Assistant Chief of the Dundee Twp. Fire Department is our 13abc First Responder of the Week. (Tony Geftos)

He started with the department in 1986. He was promoted to captain, then assistant chief. His last official day was Jan. 1, 2021.

“We’ll come together. We’ll fill the shoes, but it’s going to be hard,” said Captain Ron Charter. “The community won’t feel the loss, but we will.”

🚒🚒🚒🚒🧑‍🚒 On January 1st 2021 one of my Assistant Chief's Kevin Zorn retired after serving his community as a member of... Posted by Dundee Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Zorn, who retired from his full-time job as a boiler operator at Monroe County Community College now says he plans to spend more time with his 4 kids, 15 grandkids, and one great-grandkid. He also says his fellow firefighters have not seen the last of him.

“I’ll be around, you know,” added Zorn. “I’ll still come up and bug these guys.”

Hats off to Assistant Chief (Retired) Kevin Zorn, our 13abc First Responder of the Week.

