TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host drive-through food distribution events on the following days:

Monday, February 8, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue Toledo, OH 43607

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-8th-food-box-distribution-belmont-warehouse/

Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Avenue Toledo, OH 43608

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-9th-food-box-distribution-caldwell-center/

Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Normal Memorial Library - 301 N. Eagle Street Fayette, OH 43521

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-10th-food-box-distribution-normal-memorial-library/

Thursday, February 11, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

United Way – Williams County - 1100 E. High Street Bryan, OH 43506

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-11th-food-box-distribution-united-way-of-williams-county/

Friday, February 12, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Erie Street Market - 525 Market Street Toledo, OH 43604

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-12th-food-box-distribution-erie-street-market/

Friday, February 12, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mom’s Mobile Mission -12282 Jefferson St, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

https://www.toledofoodbank.org/event/february-12th-food-box-distribution-moms-mobile-mission/

THESE ARE ALL NON-CONTACT DISTRIBUTIONS

Pre- registration information:

• You can register on our website at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab.

• Call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.