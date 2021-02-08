Free hat-and-glove sets available at select library locations

Advertisement

Toledo Lucas County Libraries Celebrate Black History Month through African American Music
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Free hats and glove sets will be available this week at seven different Toledo Lucas County Public Library locations.

The 1,200 sets are possible due to a generous donation from Susan Conda, with support from members of the Library Legacy Foundation Board of Directors.

“We know there is a great need this time of year and we’re honored to be able to help our community in any way and we’re so thankful for Susan Conda for making this happen,” Toledo Library Executive Director Jason Kucsma said.

The hat and glove sets will be available at these locations:

  • Birmingham
  • Lagrange
  • Locke
  • Kent
  • Main Library
  • Mott
  • South
  • Select locations serviced by Mobile Services

The sets are limited to one person each, while supplies last. They will be packaged in plastic bags and are one size fits most adults, but children are welcome as well.

