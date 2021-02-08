Grandmother speaks out after deadly shooting at Bryneport Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Julie Price says her family is heartbroken after three of her daughter’s children were shot at the Byrneport Apartments on Friday night.

Amir Phillips, 5, and Gabriel Phillips, 1, were killed after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Their four-year-old brother, Ashton Phillips, survived the shooting but remains hospitalized. His father says he was shot in the face, the bullet shattering his jaw.

Price tells us before the shooting, she was with the boys’ mother and father, Jaquail Phillips, helping unload a U-HAUL. She says they were gone just 45 minutes, arriving home to a nightmare.

During that time, the children were left with her daughter’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Kevin Moore.

“I was completely mortified,” says Price. “We came back and he was just walking around, acting like everything was normal...next thing I know my daughter comes downstairs screaming bloody murder, ‘Mom he shot my babies, he shot my babies.’”

Price also tells us she wanted to clear the air about what happened, after intense backlash against her daughter on social media.

“Please stop bashing my daughter, she wasn’t a bad mother, she had no idea what that monster was capable of, or he wouldn’t have been there,” pleads Price. “They’re commenting on her messaging her on Facebook telling her to kill herself that she needs to be in prison beside him, she doesn’t. She’s not a bad mom and it’s not her fault.”

Kevin Moore was taken into custody by Toledo Police and currently behind bars at the Lucas County Jail.

According to court documents, he is expected to be arraigned Monday morning at Toledo Municipal Court.

Moore is facing one charge of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated murder with a victim under the age of 13.

