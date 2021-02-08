Advertisement

House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Toledo man killed in possible road rage accident
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Police are looking for someone to identify this person who is linked to a murder at a hotel in...
Police search for suspect in Northwood hotel murder
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo
A resident of the south Toledo apartment complex is calling for an end to violence following...
Byrneport Apartments resident recounts shooting that left multiple children dead

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force press briefing