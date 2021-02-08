I-Team: Life Squad location questioned during accident response

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - What happens when Lucas County dispatchers call for an ambulance from Sylvania and it turns out that the ambulance is actually in Maumee?

That’s exactly what happened a few months ago. Now the 13abc I-Team trying to figure out how it happened.

Lucas County Life Squad 6 was supposed to be at the Sylvania Township Fire Station One on Monroe Street when the call for that accident came in back in September but that squad was actually a long way from there.

On Sunday, September 27 just before 5 p.m., Lucas County dispatched for an accident on I-475 between Airport Highway and Central Avenue.

Life Squad 6 was dispatched. Dispatchers thought the rig was inside Sylvania Township Fire Station One. No one from the squad answered the first call. Finally, after five total minutes, the squad responds, but they’re nowhere near the station they’re supposed to be in. They’re in Maumee, and the crew says they were on Key Street.

The life squad that eventually responded was Life Squad 5. That crew came from Toledo at Station 25 which is Central avenue by Secor.

That Central Avenue crew was eventually canceled because the accident didn’t require medical transport. After all this mess, dispatchers wanted to speak with the life squad crew to get an explanation.

During the call, dispatchers said: “Well, a couple of things. Are you guys out on a thing? You’re way out of district.”

The Life Squad responded: “Yeah, we’re trying to track down some supplies. It’s not working out. We’ll be heading back here.”

Dispatchers said: “OK, you guys didn’t say anything about being mobile or anything. I had no idea you were over there.”

The Life Squad responded: “Ummmm .... Uhhhh, I guess sorry about that. I don’t know.”

13abc obtained an email from a Lucas County EMS communications manager to the fire department documenting the incident.

That email said: “With regard to LS6′s phone conversation, it’s my personal opinion that they were a bit disingenuous by stating they were tracking down equipment. Their location reflects they were at Rolf Park in Maumee. "

Rolf Park is on Cass Street.

Lucas County owns the life squads but has local departments operate them. Deputy County Administrator Matt Hyerman tells 13abc that incidents like this are very rare but that five minutes is too long for a squad to finally respond to a call and they should notify dispatch of their location.

13abc emailed and called the chief in Sylvania Township on Friday to get more details about this incident, but we were not able to connect with him.

The county law director says discipline was issued in this case, but he’d have to check next week to see what the specifics were.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.