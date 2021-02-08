Lucas County Pit Crew lets you put ex’s name on potty pad for Valentine’s Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. For those looking for a therapeutic way to say ‘good riddance’ to a bad relationship, the Lucas County Pit Crew wants to help.

The Toledo-area animal rescue group is hosting a “Poopy Valentine’s Day” fundraiser. For a $25 donation, Pit Crew staff will write the name of your ex on a puppy potty pad or litter box and let nature take its course!

The Pit Crew says on Valentine’s Day you can watch the pets “have their fun with it.”

You can make a donation at the Lucas County Pit Crew’s website, then either message them your ex’s name via Facebook or email it to canineadvocate1@yahoo.com.

