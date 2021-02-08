Advertisement

Lucas County Pit Crew lets you put ex’s name on potty pad for Valentine’s Day

For a $25 donation, you can get your ex’s name written at the bottom of a kitty litter box or potty pad
pit crew valentine's day fundraiser
pit crew valentine's day fundraiser(Lucas County Pit Crew)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. For those looking for a therapeutic way to say ‘good riddance’ to a bad relationship, the Lucas County Pit Crew wants to help.

The Toledo-area animal rescue group is hosting a “Poopy Valentine’s Day” fundraiser. For a $25 donation, Pit Crew staff will write the name of your ex on a puppy potty pad or litter box and let nature take its course!

The Pit Crew says on Valentine’s Day you can watch the pets “have their fun with it.”

You can make a donation at the Lucas County Pit Crew’s website, then either message them your ex’s name via Facebook or email it to canineadvocate1@yahoo.com.

Not looking forward to Valentine’s Day? Let our puppies & kittens cheer you up. For a $25 donation we will write the...

Posted by Lucas County Pit Crew on Sunday, February 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex
crash generic
Toledo man killed in possible road rage accident
Police are looking for someone to identify this person who is linked to a murder at a hotel in...
Police search for suspect in Northwood hotel murder
A resident of the south Toledo apartment complex is calling for an end to violence following...
Byrneport Apartments resident recounts shooting that left multiple children dead
This screenshot from a video shows security guard Seth Eklund pointing his gun at the back of...
Security guard receives probation after May incident with Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputy

Latest News

The bitter cold continues, with more snow arriving tomorrow! Dan Smith has the details.
2/7: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Humane Ohio set to close for one week due to Covid.
Humane Ohio cancels appointments for a week due to Covid
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo
Two of Jaquail Phillips sons were shot and killed and another remains hospitalized.
Father honors slain sons