Man held without bond in Monroe Co. campground shooting

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The man accused of shooting a woman at a Monroe County RV park and campground on Wednesday night is being held at the Monroe County Jail after being denied bond.

Austin Taylor Lucas, 28, of Plano, Texas, was arragned Saturday in the 1st District Court of Monroe County. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of felony firearms.

Lucas allegedly shot 35-year-old Joy Dawn Boswell in the face. She was found in her car, and police found Lucas walking along Steiner Rd., covered in blood.

