Advertisement

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern...
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."(Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Toledo man killed in possible road rage accident
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Police are looking for someone to identify this person who is linked to a murder at a hotel in...
Police search for suspect in Northwood hotel murder
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo
A resident of the south Toledo apartment complex is calling for an end to violence following...
Byrneport Apartments resident recounts shooting that left multiple children dead

Latest News

In this Saturday, Feb. 16, 2008, file photo, Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, right,...
Longtime ESPN baseball correspondent Pedro Gomez dies at 58
Four backcountry skiers in their 20s were killed when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah...
Utah officials identify 4 skiers killed in avalanche
This week is Ohio Loves Transit Week.
TARTA highlights ways public transit benefits community
Fairbanks Community Food Bank preparing food for the holidays.
Food box distribution