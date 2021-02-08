Police officer helps seniors without smart phones get COVID shot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Getting on a list to get your COVID vaccine, can be challenging and time-consuming. And that’s especially true for some older people. So a Wood County police officer decided to do something to help.

Officer Ron Craig is the community policing officer in Lake Township. After hearing that some older residents were having a tough time scheduling an appointment because they didn’t have a smart phone or computer, he decided to take action.

With the blessing of his Lake Township Chief Mark Hummer, and the help of the Wood County Health Department, he was able to get appointments coordinated in a matter of days.

One of the people Officer Craig helped is Bonnie Sedlmeier. She’s grateful to be getting her shot Tuesday, and thanked him in person Monday.

Bonnie says it was emotional when Officer Craig called to tell her she could get a shot.

“I just broke down and cried. I was so relieved and appreciative that someone I don’t even know would help me. God sends us angels in life when we have challenges, and I feel he was an angel sent to me.”

Officer Craig says he’s just doing his job, but after losing his wife to cancer last year, he says this project has been good medicine for his soul.

“To know Bonnie came here in person to express her thanks is overwhelming to me. This project has helped keep me busy, and trying to help people has been a big part of my life. I have been in law enforcement since 1974. I was a paramedic for 40 years, and a firefighter for more than 20 years.”

So far, Officer Craig has helped about 150 seniors get their shots.

