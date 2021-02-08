Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police detectives are still actively investigating the shooting of three small children Friday evening at the Byrneport Apartments.

According to police, three brothers were all shot inside of their home at the apartment complex off Airport Highway. New body camera footage released by Toledo Police shows the moment officers arrived on the scene. You can hear them trying to locate the suspect and then shots ring out. A 911 caller tells police that the suspect started firing outside. Officers take cover, then order the suspect to get out of the van and put his hands up. The suspect, Kevin Moore, 27, complies with the order and is then told to get on the ground on his stomach and cross his feet.

Officers clear the van, cuff the suspect and then check him for weapons. As this is happening, other officers run into the apartment complex and find the children. All three are rushed to the hospital. Ahmir Phillips, 5, and Gabriel Phillips, 1, both died. The other brother, Ashtan, 4, was shot in the face and survived. He is currently in stable condition at Mott Children’s hospital in Ann Arbor.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.

There are plenty of questions being posted on social media related to this case. Today Toledo Police addressed questions and comments about why the officers on the scene did not fire at the suspect.

“He had a gun, when officers arrived on scene, he dropped it when they told him to. He didn’t point it at the officers, and I think it’s a testament of the training that they didn’t just pull the trigger because he was a homicide suspect. He followed the verbal commands and was taken into custody and when those two things happen, justice can prevail,” says Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, the public information officer for Toledo Police.

Police also released a report from back in September that was made by the children’s mother. Crystal Phillips claims that she was threatened and assaulted by two people back in September. In the report, it says two people entered her apartment and accused her of giving “tater” a ride to the Byrneports the same night Davio Golladay, was shot and killed. One of the suspects allegedly threatened to harm her youngest son Gabriel, saying they would “throw that **** *** baby across the parking lot.” Police say none of the claims were ever verified.

A judge set the bond for Kevin Moore at $5 million. He is currently locked up in the Lucas County Jail.

If you have any information linked to this case, contact CrimeStopper 419-255-1111.

