State Police: Man killed after explosion at baby shower

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State Police announced they were investigating a deadly explosion at a baby shower in Gaines Township. 26-year-old Evan Thomas Silva was seriously injured and later died at the hospital.

Investigators said it happened Saturday night when a small canon device was fired to celebrate the baby’s pending arrival by a homeowner.

Troopers said it blew up, causing metal shrapnel to strike the garage where the shower was held, some vehicles, and Silva, who was standing nearby.

State police say the homeowner purchased the cannon at an auction prior to the event and had fired the cannon several times before the baby shower. It is designed to create a big flash, noise and create smoke. Police say it did not contain any projectiles, but it is suspected the gun powder loaded into the device caused the cannon to fracture, resulting in shrapnel being spread in the area.

