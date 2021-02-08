TARTA highlights ways public transit benefits community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since March, TARTA has offered free rides on all routes. Meanwhile, their costs are rising due to increased COVID safety measures. So this week, during Ohio Loves Transit Week, TARTA is asking for funding to improve transit service locally.

TARTA is teaming up with other transit authorities throughout the state to highlight the ways public transit benefits communities.

There will be a forum about future TARTA plans, and customer appreciation events, complete with gift bags. TARTA is hoping that these events will make it clear to lawmakers that the organization needs additional funding from the state to improve transit access in the area.

“It would be nice if there were more services, especially holidays, Sundays, a lot of times it’s hard to get around, and you may end up walking in weather like this,” says daily TARTA rider Dennis Cook.

This is a full schedule of events, as listed on the press release from TARTA:

Feb. 10 – Virtual Community Forum: TARTA – Taking You Places from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registration is required at www.tarta.com . The forum will feature a keynote address by transit industry thought leader and bestselling author Mark Aesch, CEO of TransPro Consulting. Aesch previously served as the chief executive officer at the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority in New York. During his tenure, Aesch gained national attention by turning the transit system’s budget deficits into surpluses, lowered fares, implemented new performance standards and increased ridership. Aesch’s consulting firm is currently working with TARTA on a strategic plan and performance-based scorecard to be adopted by the TARTA Board in February.

Feb. 12 – Paratransit Customer Appreciation Day. Giveaway bags will be distributed to customers.

Feb. 13 – TARTA Customer Appreciation Day at the Downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with give-away bags and community information.

Feb. 14 – Ohio Loves Transit Social Media Celebration

