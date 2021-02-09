2020 The Lost Year: College Entrance Exams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2020 taught high school seniors how to deal with stress.

“My parents are pushing me, they say you better not drop them grades, you better not drop them grades, so I am staying on it,” says Rogers High School senior Terri Wade who is not letting the obstacles of 2020 stand between her and graduation.

Jaidyn Alvarado feels the same way.

“I have been taking it one step at a time, emailing my teachers as much as possible, studying for the ACT and SAT again,” Alvarado said.

Stephanie Teamer, the guidance counselor at Rogers High School, has been a guiding light in a dark year for these two students.

“The college process is challenging anyway, so the pandemic has brought on an extra layer of obstacles,” she says, adding that taking college entrance exams has been especially challenging. “A lot of them have been canceled, or the space has been limited because of covid, not a lot of our students have been able to get into testing.”

Many colleges and universities, like the University of Toledo, are offering a test-optional admissions process. Terri will be attending there in the fall, while Jaidyn is still weighing her options. Both say they can’t wait to get their diplomas and are proud of themselves for fighting through the challenges of 2020.

