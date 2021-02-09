3 boys shot at Byrneport Apartments victims of domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community continues to mourn the loss of two little boys who were shot to the death at the Byrneport Apartments Friday.

Their brother, Ashtan Phillips survived the shooting and is in stable condition.

Police arrested the mother’s boyfriend, who is not the children’s father.

This is a campaign that children services has been vocal about for four years.

Research shows that a large percentage of deaths are at the hands of a mother’s boyfriend.

Police say that’s exactly what happened Friday.

The boys’ grandmother says Kevin Moore agreed to watch the kids while she and her daughter moved some furniture.

“We were gone approximately 45 minutes and we came back and he was just walking around like everything was normal,” Julie Price said.

During that time police say Moore shot the three boys.

Ahmir and Gabriel Phillips died.

Ashtan Phillips is in the hospital in stable condition with a shattered jaw.

Their 2-year-old sister was not injured.

“When you’re picking a partner you need to look it up and see what that person has in their history and you have to make decisions that will keep you children safe,” said Robin Reese, executive director of Children Services. “Children that are exposed to domestic violence they have all kinds of trauma and emotional issues. From anxiety to depression eating disorders low self-esteem. Sometimes they become aggressive and so even if you manage to survive it the trauma that is cause your children has a lifelong impact.”

“She had no idea what that monster was capable of our he wouldn’t have been there,” Price said.

If you are in a domestic violence situation and need to get out call the YWCA domestic violence crisis hotline at 419-241-7386.

