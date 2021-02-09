Advertisement

Biden to visit Wisconsin next week in first official trip

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin next week for his first official trip as president beyond his home state of Delaware.

Biden is set to visit Milwaukee next Tuesday, according to the White House, and will participate in a CNN town hall there.

While the Biden administration did not share further details of the trip, the president has been focused heavily on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and passing his COVID-19 relief bill since he was sworn in last month.

Since entering office, Biden has opted for virtual events and television interviews to sell his plan, and initially his aides expressed caution about traveling beyond Washington due to the pandemic. But Biden returned home to Delaware last weekend, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that the president flies on a private plane — Air Force One — which helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Biden has also received both doses of his vaccine, and consistently wears a mask.

Biden made Wisconsin a focus for his campaign in 2020, visiting the state three times, including in late October, when he visited Milwaukee just days before the election. Biden ultimately flipped the state back from red to blue, beating former President Donald Trump by about 20,000 votes there.

The day Biden is visiting Wisconsin, Feb. 16, is also the state’s spring primary election day, with just one statewide primary — for a nonpartisan superintendent of schools position — on the ballot, along with more than 100 local primaries.

Biden’s CNN town hall will also overlap with a video message Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is slated to give at the same time that night delivering his two-year state budget to the GOP-controlled legislature.

___

AP writer Scott Bauer in Madison, Wis. contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
The boys' grandmother fights back tears while her family faces heartbreak over the death of her...
Grandmother speaks out after deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, killing two and injuring...
Suspect in shooting of three brothers appears in court, surviving child now “stable”
Ambulance graphic
I-Team: Life Squad location questioned during accident response
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo

Latest News

With a deal on rules, the Senate is ready to begin its second impeachment trial against Donald...
Second Trump impeachment trial begins
Global chip shortage impacts auto production
The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Officials urge vaccinations as variants spread
Under Buttigieg’s leadership DOT aims to transform more than just transportation
Under Buttigieg’s leadership DOT aims to transform more than just transportation
German prosecutors say they have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of accessory to...
Former Nazi guard, age 100, charged as accessory to murder