City of Toledo preparing deal to find buyer for old NorthTowne Square mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is new hope for a long-empty Toledo property.

We might soon see some activity at the old NorthTowne Square mall.

When the city of Toledo acquired the property in 2011, there was an option from the previous owners to buy it back. That complicated any potential sale but that may soon be going away.

Hard to believe but it’s been almost 16 years since anyone has shopped there at what was the old NorthTowne Square mall. These days it’s a giant empty lot, with Super Fitness next door but one year from now that may all change.

“Now we’ll really be able to move with this property in a meaningful way,” said Brandon Sehlhorst, the Toledo Commissioner of Economic Development.

On Tuesday, Toledo city council members will be presented with a plan that starts by selling 11.2 acres to the Super Fitness owners.

In exchange, the city and the Super Fitness owner will release something called cross access easements which used to let people walk to different parts of the mall owned by different owners. This agreement will also eliminate the options for the previous owners to buy it back meaning the property will be ready for sale.

“We have stopped marketing the property completely because we just don’t have the ability to transact it so there’s no point in marketing something that we can’t do anything with until now,” said Sehlhorst.

Sehlhorst says the interest they’ve received from the property over the years has been industrial, logistics and manufacturing companies.

These now 58 acres will all be zoned for that so in the next few months the city can move forward with serious conversations about the property. Conversations that will have one message.

“This agreement gets everyone on the same page and gives us the certainly that we need to be able to enter into conversations with perspective companies,” said Sehlhorst.

