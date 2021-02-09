Advertisement

City of Toledo preparing deal to find buyer for old NorthTowne Square mall

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is new hope for a long-empty Toledo property.

We might soon see some activity at the old NorthTowne Square mall.

When the city of Toledo acquired the property in 2011, there was an option from the previous owners to buy it back. That complicated any potential sale but that may soon be going away.

Hard to believe but it’s been almost 16 years since anyone has shopped there at what was the old NorthTowne Square mall. These days it’s a giant empty lot, with Super Fitness next door but one year from now that may all change.

“Now we’ll really be able to move with this property in a meaningful way,” said Brandon Sehlhorst, the Toledo Commissioner of Economic Development.

On Tuesday, Toledo city council members will be presented with a plan that starts by selling 11.2 acres to the Super Fitness owners.

In exchange, the city and the Super Fitness owner will release something called cross access easements which used to let people walk to different parts of the mall owned by different owners. This agreement will also eliminate the options for the previous owners to buy it back meaning the property will be ready for sale.

“We have stopped marketing the property completely because we just don’t have the ability to transact it so there’s no point in marketing something that we can’t do anything with until now,” said Sehlhorst.

Sehlhorst says the interest they’ve received from the property over the years has been industrial, logistics and manufacturing companies.

These now 58 acres will all be zoned for that so in the next few months the city can move forward with serious conversations about the property. Conversations that will have one message.

“This agreement gets everyone on the same page and gives us the certainly that we need to be able to enter into conversations with perspective companies,” said Sehlhorst.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Toledo man killed in possible road rage accident
The boys' grandmother fights back tears while her family faces heartbreak over the death of her...
Grandmother speaks out after deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Police are looking for someone to identify this person who is linked to a murder at a hotel in...
Police search for suspect in Northwood hotel murder

Latest News

City of Toledo preparing deal to find buyer for old NorthTowne Square mall
City of Toledo preparing deal to find buyer for old NorthTowne Square mall
Daycare workers not included in latest round of COVID vaccines
Scheduling an appointment is often a difficult and time-consuming process for older people
Police officer helps seniors without smart phones get COVID shot
So far, he has helped about 150 people
Lake Township officer helps seniors get COVID shots