February 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning flurries are likely with little to no additional accumulations. Highs today will be in the low 20s. Partial clearing overnight tonight should allow temperatures to fall back into the upper single digits. Highs will stay in the upper teens the rest of the week with lows in the upper single digits to low teens. More light snow is possible late Wednesday afternoon especially south of Toledo. About a half inch of snow is possible. An additional inch of snow is possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. There is another chance of snow Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. High pressure is expected to clear the clouds out by Monday morning which could result in a very cold start to the work week with lows below 0.

