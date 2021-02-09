Flower shortage could interrupt Valentine’s Day plans

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Florists at Beautiful Blooms by Jen in Sylvania are busy preparing for Valentine’s Day, and they say you should be too. A flower shortage may leave many Americans with chocolate, but no flowers to go with it.

Flowers are just the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic and potential shortages could put you in a bind if you plan to shop last minute this weekend. Jen Linehan, owner of Beautiful Blooms, says flowers blooming now were largely planted at the height of the pandemic when production and weddings were all shut down. So people stopping into their local floral shop on Sunday may end up empty-handed. She recommends ordering in advance.

If you do end up out of luck in the flower department, there are plenty of other gifts to show your love at Beautiful Blooms. But if you’ve got your heart set on florals, there are still flowers available ... if you order soon.

