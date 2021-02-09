Advertisement

Local artist continuing #findartfriday at Metroparks

Part of the old Miami & Erie Canal locks are preserved in Side Cut Metropark, established in August 1930.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local artist is continuing her #findartfriday campaign for Valentine’s Day at 14 different Metroparks Toledo locations.

At noon Friday, search for a special piece of art from Kati Kleimola as a free gift. One piece of art can be found within a 5-10 minute walk at the following locations:

  • Bendview
  • Cannonball Prairie
  • Fallen Timbers Battlefield
  • Farnsworth
  • Glass City
  • Middlegrounds
  • Oak Openings
  • Pearson
  • Providence
  • Secor
  • Sidecut
  • Swan Creek
  • Toledo Botanical
  • Wildwood

If you find the artwork, Kleimola is asking you to share #findartfriday on your social media account. Also, continue to follow #findartfriday on Kati’s Instagram to see upcoming locations.

