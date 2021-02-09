Local artist continuing #findartfriday at Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local artist is continuing her #findartfriday campaign for Valentine’s Day at 14 different Metroparks Toledo locations.

At noon Friday, search for a special piece of art from Kati Kleimola as a free gift. One piece of art can be found within a 5-10 minute walk at the following locations:

Bendview

Cannonball Prairie

Fallen Timbers Battlefield

Farnsworth

Glass City

Middlegrounds

Oak Openings

Pearson

Providence

Secor

Sidecut

Swan Creek

Toledo Botanical

Wildwood

If you find the artwork, Kleimola is asking you to share #findartfriday on your social media account. Also, continue to follow #findartfriday on Kati’s Instagram to see upcoming locations.

