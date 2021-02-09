Local artist continuing #findartfriday at Metroparks
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local artist is continuing her #findartfriday campaign for Valentine’s Day at 14 different Metroparks Toledo locations.
At noon Friday, search for a special piece of art from Kati Kleimola as a free gift. One piece of art can be found within a 5-10 minute walk at the following locations:
- Bendview
- Cannonball Prairie
- Fallen Timbers Battlefield
- Farnsworth
- Glass City
- Middlegrounds
- Oak Openings
- Pearson
- Providence
- Secor
- Sidecut
- Swan Creek
- Toledo Botanical
- Wildwood
If you find the artwork, Kleimola is asking you to share #findartfriday on your social media account. Also, continue to follow #findartfriday on Kati’s Instagram to see upcoming locations.
