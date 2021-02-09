Local man making a name for himself in the world of custom clothing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of high fashion, places like Paris, Milan and New York may come to mind. But there’s a designer right here in Toledo who is making a name for himself in the world of custom clothing.

Nicholas Harper is the owner of Eden Couture on Laskey Road. He does both alterations and custom clothing. Nicholas can make everything from suits and dress shirts to formal gowns and wedding dresses.

He starts with a design on paper, and in most cases it can be part of your wardrobe in a matter of weeks. Wedding gowns take longer.

After meeting with a customer, he handles everything from the final design to the fitting and sewing of your custom clothing.

Nicholas first majored in music education in college, but as a senior decided to switch to fashion design. He also served in the U.S. Army, and worked in behavioral health before opening his store in 2019.

“I did it from home to start out. I made a few gowns and suits every now and then, but then about two years ago, I decided to do it full time. I have always liked art, and in 7th grade I started to like suits. I did an apprenticeship with a master tailor in Adrian after getting my degree. I get a lot of inspiration from places like the Toledo Museum of Art, and other designers. I am also inspired by listening to music when I am sewing. The speed, the notes and the instruments in the music affect the mood and the moment when I am designing. My mother is also an inspiration to me. She designed a bit in high school. She writes poetry and sings, so creativity runs in my family. Things slowed down quite a bit in the pandemic, but making masks, wedding gowns and suits helped keep the lights on. The fact that I was able to keep the doors open is wonderful. I had to figure out just how to keep going, even if it wasn’t to the scale I wanted it to be. It’s a great feeling to know that people still appreciate the art of making custom clothes,” he says.

Nicholas went to Scott High School and Kent State University.

If you’d like to learn more about getting a bespoke piece of clothing from Eden Couture, get connected to edencouture.net or call (567) 315-8165.

