Lucas County receives additional funding for Safety and Social Justice Challenge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A foundation has granted nearly $1 million in additional funds to Lucas County as it continues to aid in rethinking the local criminal justice system, safely reduce the jail population, and eliminate racial inequities.

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation gave an additional $960,000 to the county, bringing its total investment to $4.61 million as part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, a $246 million national initiative to reduce over-incarceration and advance racial equity in local criminal justice systems by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails.

Lucas County was first selected to join the Safety and Justice Challenge in 2015, using resources and funding provided by the initiative to implement evidence-based solutions. It’s one of 15 jurisdictions selected for additional funding based upon the promise and progress of work to date.

These solutions include coordinated probation practices, a jail population review team, diversion of underserved populations, managing based on risk, and listening sessions. As a result, the average daily population confined in the Lucas County Corrections Center and Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) has declined 42 percent due to the cumulative impact of strategies put in place to reduce the overuse of jails while improving community safety.

In partnership with the Lucas County Sheriff, Chiefs of Police, County and Municipal Judges, the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, the Community Corrections Planning Board, the Toledo Legal Aid Society, and various community leaders, The Lucas County Commissioners have developed a comprehensive plan to sustain strategies and initiatives over the next two years to invest in a safer, more effective, and more equitable system. These include: law enforcement practices, managing the jail population based on risk, expedited case processing, diversion of underserved populations, and coordinated community corrections practices, and reducing racial and ethnic disparities. As part of our on-going work, Lucas County launched a series of community listening sessions in the fall and winter of 2020. The Listening Sessions focused on the 43604, 43607, 43608, and 43610 ZIP codes. Over 40 community members and residents participated in the sessions. The listening sessions served as a foundation for phase two of the community engagement initiative that will culminate in funding micro-projects targeting minority overrepresentation in jail.

More than five years after its public launch, the Safety and Justice Challenge has grown into a collaborative of 51 jurisdictions in 32 states modeling and inspiring reforms to create more fair, just, and equitable local justice systems across the country.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.