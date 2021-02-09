Advertisement

Ohio could lift curfew order this week as hospitalizations decline

By Josh Croup
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than one million Ohioans have now received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. And starting Monday, state residents ages 65 and older can now get shots.

But the benchmark state officials and business owners are watching this week are hospitalizations.

The number of active hospitalizations on Monday remained below 2,500 for the seventh-straight day, according to state data. That was the threshold set by Gov. Mike DeWine in order to lift the curfew completely.

The curfew changed in late January when hospitalizations dipped below 3,000 for seven days in a row.

But that doesn’t mean the curfew gets lifted immediately. Last week, the governor said his team would look at lifting the curfew Thursday if trends continue.

“We don’t know what’s coming,” he said last Thursday. “What goes down can come up. We hope it doesn’t but this virus has taught us that it just has a mind of its own and we don’t know what it’s going to do next.”

The governor’s Stay at Home Tonight order lasts through 12:01 p.m. on Thursday.

As for Northwest Ohio, hospitalizations continue trending downward.

They’ve decreased more than 30 percent in the region since we turned the calendar to February.

The state did report a slight uptick in hospitalizations since Sunday, which isn’t uncommon to start a new week, but the figure has now been below three thousand for two-straight weeks.

13abc will have coverage of the governor’s briefing tomorrow at 2 p.m. on-air and streaming live on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Toledo man killed in possible road rage accident
The boys' grandmother fights back tears while her family faces heartbreak over the death of her...
Grandmother speaks out after deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo
Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, killing two and injuring...
Suspect in shooting of three brothers appears in court, surviving child now “stable”
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
2 children dead, 1 critical after shooting at Toledo apartment complex

Latest News

Ohio could lift curfew as hospitalizations decrease
Ohio could lift curfew as hospitalizations decrease
AAA recommends keeping a few items in your car so you don't end up stranded in the winter...
Cold weather car troubles
Research shows that a large percentage of deaths are at the hands of a mother’s boyfriend....
3 boys shot at Byrneport Apartments victims of domestic violence
NorthTowne Square mall
City of Toledo preparing deal to find buyer for old NorthTowne Square mall