Ohio could lift curfew order this week as hospitalizations decline

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than one million Ohioans have now received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. And starting Monday, state residents ages 65 and older can now get shots.

But the benchmark state officials and business owners are watching this week are hospitalizations.

The number of active hospitalizations on Monday remained below 2,500 for the seventh-straight day, according to state data. That was the threshold set by Gov. Mike DeWine in order to lift the curfew completely.

The curfew changed in late January when hospitalizations dipped below 3,000 for seven days in a row.

But that doesn’t mean the curfew gets lifted immediately. Last week, the governor said his team would look at lifting the curfew Thursday if trends continue.

“We don’t know what’s coming,” he said last Thursday. “What goes down can come up. We hope it doesn’t but this virus has taught us that it just has a mind of its own and we don’t know what it’s going to do next.”

The governor’s Stay at Home Tonight order lasts through 12:01 p.m. on Thursday.

As for Northwest Ohio, hospitalizations continue trending downward.

They’ve decreased more than 30 percent in the region since we turned the calendar to February.

The state did report a slight uptick in hospitalizations since Sunday, which isn’t uncommon to start a new week, but the figure has now been below three thousand for two-straight weeks.

13abc will have coverage of the governor’s briefing tomorrow at 2 p.m. on-air and streaming live on our Facebook page.

