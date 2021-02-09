Ohio waives bachelor’s requirement for substitute teachers

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - In November Findlay City Schools experienced a never before seen shortage of substitute teachers across its district.

“We were seeing shortages of 13 or 15 subs at our high school and middle schools each day,” said Superintendent Troy Roth.

Superintendent Roth explains a total of 174 substitute teaching positions went unfilled for over a month, forcing district officials to move a portion of its student body to fully remote learning.

“This was an issue for us last year and then you add on a pandemic, it just compounded to where a number of subs weren’t comfortable coming in the building this year so we saw the need increase,” said Roth.

Findlay students are now back in the classroom four days a week operating on a hybrid schedule. Superintendent Roth believes Ohio’s newest law will provide all 14 of its different schools across the district a full staff of substitute teachers available to fill in.

“House Bill 409 came along and it’s going to help us,” said Roth.

House Bill 409 sponsored by State Representative Haraz Ghanbari and State Senator Theresa Gavarone allows district staff the emergency action to hire candidates without having a bachelor’s degree. Findlay officials explain subs still have to pass a background check, hold a state-issued substitute teaching license, and meet Findlay Schools’ standards.

“The candidates have gone through the vetting process like pretty much every sub would, except they don’t have the college degree,” said Roth. “So it’s not just like anybody can walk off the streets and do that.”

Superintendent Roth telling 13abc more than a dozen subs have been hired as a result of the law. Roth says the new hires all fill a major need and have the full support of the district.

“We saw a need and we thought we’d have people in the community and we were pleasantly surprised with the number of candidates who showed up and were solid candidates,” said Roth.

