Person wanted for questioning in Monroe Co. shooting turns himself in

Austin Watkins, right, turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's office for questioning in connection with a shooting in Monroe County on Monday, Feb. 1.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - One of the men wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting in Monroe County on Feb. 1 has turned himself in.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Watkins turned himself in on Monday. Watkins and Kelvin Harris Jr. were both named as persons of interest by the Sheriff’s Office for the shooting, which happened on Stewart Rd. near Telegraph in Frenchtown Township.

The shooting left one woman critically injured when a vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire. Another woman was grazed by a bullet; she was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact either their local police department or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 734-240-7572.

