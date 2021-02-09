Sylvania launching new downtown master plan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania is blueprinting their way to a remodel, centering around re-energizing and revitalizing the downtown. City leaders are announcing a new downtown master plan and the focus is on expansion, economic development, and proactive planning to increase business, density, and new offerings to the community.

“I think we have a lot of advantages here in Sylvania and that’s what the planning is about,” says Craig Stough, Mayor of the City of Sylvania. “To give us inspiration for a way to develop it where we want it to be in the next 10 years. We’ve done it for several 10 years in the past and a lot of good things have come out of it.”

The areas of focus include more residential development, parking enhancements, new restaurants and businesses with a focus on outdoor seating and dining, and a new public green space for larger outdoor events like musical venues. Increasing walkability throughout the city is also crucial in the planning, connecting schools, employment centers and parks.

“Anytime a property opens up in our downtown there is significant interest, and do we flip a property to a different use? I think that’s what’s of interest right now and that seems to be what’s going on,” says Bill Sanford, City of Sylvania Director of Economic Development. “And I think the property owners and the merchants want to know – what else can we do to build on – we’ve got some momentum right now and we want to build on that and capitalize on it.”

But the mayor insists the new changes will not come at the cost of the city, or it’s taxpayers.

“The City has no intention of forcing or financing any of these projects,” says Stough. “We will not go and take the land by eminent domain and we will not use city tax dollars to do the developments. We want to encourage private enterprise, private investors to come in and make these changes to our downtown.”

This comes after a private investor just poured $35 million into the Somo Apartment Complexes that will be opening in coming months, bringing 206 new households to the community.

Stough says the goal of the plan is to show people what the city could be, but in no way are any of these ideas set in stone.

The public hearing for the new downtown masterplan will be virtual and is slated for February 23 at 6 PM. You can join the Zoom meeting by clicking here. Those with questions prior to the meeting can contact Bill Sanford via e-mail or by calling 419-885-0482.

