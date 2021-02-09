Advertisement

Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A frightening ride for a Toledo woman after someone steals her car.

When she saw it happening, she tried to stop it and ended up nearly paralyzed in the process.

If you drive by Fulton and Kenilworth a broken fence looks like all that’s left from this stolen car incident but Jasmine Tucker is still feeling the effects

Tucker knows she’s lucky to be sitting in a body brace.

“I’m just thankful I’m here and I’m still alive. I was inches from being paralyzed or even certain death,” said Tucker.

Last Tuesday morning around 9:30 after she started her car, letting it warm up in her driveway, she heard something strange. Someone was stealing it. She came out the front door to confront the car thieves.

“It was either get run over or hop on top of the car so it was a fight or flight so my first instinct was hop on top of the car,” said Tucker.

She says she held onto the hood for nearly two blocks.

“She was going so fast that if I let go I was gonna hit several parked cars,” said Tucker.

As if it wasn’t bad enough that this victim was now stuck on the hood of a stolen car, Tucker says the car continued up Kenilworth crossed over a busy Cherry Street on a red light then continued up Kenilworth the wrong way.

Eventually the car hit the curb at Kenilworth and Fulton, sending Tucker’s body into a utility pole.

“Just think of somebody with a sledge hammer and they just hit you and you’re just like.... It was god awful. It was like something I’d never felt before,” said Tucker.

Tucker sustained 5 fractured ribs and several more fractures by her spine. Toledo Police responded and so far no arrests have been made.

The two suspects, described in a police report as juveniles, took off after the car hit the fence.

“It was senseless, it was reckless, and it was dangerous,” said Tucker.

The pole Tucker hit has one of those Toledo SkyCop cameras on it. 13abc asked a department spokesman if that camera saw anything. He said he’s check with detectives on that part of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
The boys' grandmother fights back tears while her family faces heartbreak over the death of her...
Grandmother speaks out after deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, killing two and injuring...
Suspect in shooting of three brothers appears in court, surviving child now “stable”
Ambulance graphic
I-Team: Life Squad location questioned during accident response
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo

Latest News

House bill 409 passed at the end of January and is now being enacted by Findlay City Schools...
Ohio waives bachelor’s requirement for substitute teachers
The custom clothing store is on Laskey Road
Local man making a name for himself in the world of custom clothing
13abc takes a look at how Toledo Police officers deal with traumatic events.
Mental health a priority for police after traumatic scene last week
Stress on officers
Stress on officers