Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A frightening ride for a Toledo woman after someone steals her car.

When she saw it happening, she tried to stop it and ended up nearly paralyzed in the process.

If you drive by Fulton and Kenilworth a broken fence looks like all that’s left from this stolen car incident but Jasmine Tucker is still feeling the effects

Tucker knows she’s lucky to be sitting in a body brace.

“I’m just thankful I’m here and I’m still alive. I was inches from being paralyzed or even certain death,” said Tucker.

Last Tuesday morning around 9:30 after she started her car, letting it warm up in her driveway, she heard something strange. Someone was stealing it. She came out the front door to confront the car thieves.

“It was either get run over or hop on top of the car so it was a fight or flight so my first instinct was hop on top of the car,” said Tucker.

She says she held onto the hood for nearly two blocks.

“She was going so fast that if I let go I was gonna hit several parked cars,” said Tucker.

As if it wasn’t bad enough that this victim was now stuck on the hood of a stolen car, Tucker says the car continued up Kenilworth crossed over a busy Cherry Street on a red light then continued up Kenilworth the wrong way.

Eventually the car hit the curb at Kenilworth and Fulton, sending Tucker’s body into a utility pole.

“Just think of somebody with a sledge hammer and they just hit you and you’re just like.... It was god awful. It was like something I’d never felt before,” said Tucker.

Tucker sustained 5 fractured ribs and several more fractures by her spine. Toledo Police responded and so far no arrests have been made.

The two suspects, described in a police report as juveniles, took off after the car hit the fence.

“It was senseless, it was reckless, and it was dangerous,” said Tucker.

The pole Tucker hit has one of those Toledo SkyCop cameras on it. 13abc asked a department spokesman if that camera saw anything. He said he’s check with detectives on that part of the investigation.

