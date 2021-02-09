UT hosts virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 vaccine in the Black community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo will host another Dialogues on Diversity virtual town hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, called “COVID-19 Vaccines and the Black Community.”

The town hall can be viewed at this link.

“There are clear and well-documented historical reasons that Black folks may be apprehensive about vaccines and healthcare in general,” said David Young, director of Toledo Excel and Special Projects at UToledo. “At the same time, COVID-19 has ravaged our communities, and we need to find the most expedient way to eradicate it. Our intent is not to convince or persuade anyone, but rather to provide facts and a transparent dialogue.”

Participants include:

Dr. Joan Duggan, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at UToledo;

Dr. Kimberly Jenkins, associate dean of diversity and inclusion in the UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences;

Dr. Anthony Pattin, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at UToledo;

Dr. Rachel Dudley, assistant professor of women’s and gender studies at UToledo;

Gwendolynn Gregory, director of nursing, clinical and community wellness services at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and program director of the Reproductive Health and Wellness Center; and

Rev. Willie Perryman, president of the Toledo chapter of the NAACP and pastor of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.

The UToledo Office of Diversity and Inclusion collaborated with Brothers on the Rise, Sister Circle and the UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences to organize the event.

This is the 11th town hall in the series of recent virtual Dialogues on Diversity since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by a police officer, sparking protests against systemic racism across the country.

