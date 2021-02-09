Advertisement

Volunteers needed to help with vaccine distribution

People from all walks of life are encouraged to join.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is looking for volunteers to assist in distributing COVID-19 vaccines at their “Open Pod” clinics. Volunteers would help with the structure of the clinics, from greeting people to entering information into computers.

The large clinics, once they launch a little later in the vaccine plan, will be designed to get thousands of people moving through the lines and will need to remain open for months, so volunteers will be integral to their operation.

The Health Department is also looking for people from the medical professions to volunteer to help give the shots. This includes physicians, Physician Assistants, nurses and Nurse Practitioners, pharmacists, dentists, and veterinarians. To see if you fit into one of these groups or to get more information on signing up for the Medical Reserve Corps you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
The boys' grandmother fights back tears while her family faces heartbreak over the death of her...
Grandmother speaks out after deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, killing two and injuring...
Suspect in shooting of three brothers appears in court, surviving child now “stable”
Ambulance graphic
I-Team: Life Squad location questioned during accident response
Father honors sons who were shot and killed in Toledo

Latest News

Stress on officers
Stress on officers
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car
lucas county health
-vaccine volunteers
Eden Couture opened in 2019
Local man making a name for himself in the world of custom clothing