Volunteers needed to help with vaccine distribution

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is looking for volunteers to assist in distributing COVID-19 vaccines at their “Open Pod” clinics. Volunteers would help with the structure of the clinics, from greeting people to entering information into computers.

The large clinics, once they launch a little later in the vaccine plan, will be designed to get thousands of people moving through the lines and will need to remain open for months, so volunteers will be integral to their operation.

The Health Department is also looking for people from the medical professions to volunteer to help give the shots. This includes physicians, Physician Assistants, nurses and Nurse Practitioners, pharmacists, dentists, and veterinarians. To see if you fit into one of these groups or to get more information on signing up for the Medical Reserve Corps you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.