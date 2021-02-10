Advertisement

Boil advisory in place for Henry County village; WaterShed location out of service

Boil order
Boil order(Associated Press)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCLURE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly 400 residents in the Henry County village of McClure are under a boil advisory until noon Friday. The advisory is for residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65, and all Northwestern Water and Sewer District customers on SR 65 in Henry County.

Also, the WaterShed in McClure, on US 6, is out of service until further notice as a precaution. The District is in the process of testing water samples from this location impacted by the water leak.

The WaterShed at SR 65 and SR 235 is offering free water for residents impacted by the boil advisory through the weekend.

This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break caused by cold weather.  The leak occurred on CR P at SR 65 at approximately midnight Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Levi Cowdrey says he spotted a vehicle on fire after an accident outside the restaurant on...
Teenage Taco Bell employee puts out car crash fire
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car

Latest News

Downtown Toledo, Ohio
VProject Facebook Live aims to disspell COVID-19 vaccine myths
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Toledo guard Jamere Hill plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
MAC releasing tickets for men’s, women’s basketball tournaments
Toledo Police released this image of a suspect's car from a crash in January that killed a...
Suspect wanted in south Toledo fatal crash turns himself in