Boil advisory in place for Henry County village; WaterShed location out of service

McCLURE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly 400 residents in the Henry County village of McClure are under a boil advisory until noon Friday. The advisory is for residents on CR N, from CR 7 to SR 65, and all Northwestern Water and Sewer District customers on SR 65 in Henry County.

Also, the WaterShed in McClure, on US 6, is out of service until further notice as a precaution. The District is in the process of testing water samples from this location impacted by the water leak.

The WaterShed at SR 65 and SR 235 is offering free water for residents impacted by the boil advisory through the weekend.

This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break caused by cold weather. The leak occurred on CR P at SR 65 at approximately midnight Wednesday.

