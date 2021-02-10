Advertisement

February 10th Weather Forecast

More Cold On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold today with a high in the upper teens. There is a chance of snow this afternoon and early evening. A dusting of snow is possible north and around a half inch of snow in the southern part of the area. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper teens. A dusting of snow is possible on Friday morning, otherwise highs are expected to reach the low 20s. Light snow is likely on Saturday with 1-3″ possible. Sunday and Monday will turn colder yet again with lows in the single digits to below 0. Snow is likely next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Research shows that a large percentage of deaths are at the hands of a mother’s boyfriend....
3 boys shot at Byrneport Apartments victims of domestic violence
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car

Latest News

February 10th Weather Forecast
February 10th Weather Forecast
2/9/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/9/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/9/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/9/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/9/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 2
2/9/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 2