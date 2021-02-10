February 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold today with a high in the upper teens. There is a chance of snow this afternoon and early evening. A dusting of snow is possible north and around a half inch of snow in the southern part of the area. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper teens. A dusting of snow is possible on Friday morning, otherwise highs are expected to reach the low 20s. Light snow is likely on Saturday with 1-3″ possible. Sunday and Monday will turn colder yet again with lows in the single digits to below 0. Snow is likely next Tuesday.

