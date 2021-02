SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Be on the lookout for jets from the Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing this morning. F-16s will test the Aerospace Control Alert system from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Those living in Toledo and Sandusky, as well as Hillsdale, Mich., may see or hear fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft.

