Former state treasuer Mandel launches bid for Senate seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Josh Mandel, the former State Treasurer of Ohio, has thrown his hat in the ring for the open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Rob Portman.

In a press release, Mandel bills himself as the first statewide elected official in Ohio who stood by former President Donald Trump and his policies.

“We must keep our foot on the gas and build off the momentum of the last four years under President Trump’s leadership,” Mandel’s statement said.

Today I’m excited to announce that I’m running for U.S. Senate in Ohio.



Watching this sham impeachment has made my blood boil and motivated me to run.



I’m going to Washington to fight for President Trump’s America First Agenda. https://t.co/9MTG41r95g — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) February 10, 2021

Mandel was twice elected state treasurer, serving from 2011-19. A U.S. Marine, Mandel served two tours in Iraq.

“Today, I’ve heard loud and clear from my fellow Buckeyes that we need a warrior who won’t quiver in their boots when it comes to standing up for our Conservative values,” Mandel said.

Mandel will likely face competition from another Republican in Jane Timken, who was the head of the Ohio GOP and left to explore a run at the Senate seat. At least two Democrats -- U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and former state health director Amy Acton -- have also hinted they would run for the seat.

Mandel previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2012, losing to Sen. Sherrod Brown. Mandel called off his run in 2018 due to health issues of his ex-wife.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.