Advertisement

‘Hustler’ founder Larry Flynt dies at 78

FILE - In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.
FILE - In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.(AP Photo/Katy Winn, file)
By Gray Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Hustler” magazine founder Larry Flynt has died at age 78, his brother told the Washington Post.

Jimmy Flynt confirmed his brother’s Wednesday death but did not provide a cause.

Larry Flynt changed the publishing world forever with the lewd “Hustler” magazine, which featured nude photos and crude humor. The magazine became a sensation in 1975, a year after its founding, with the publication of nude photos of Jacqueline Onassis.

Flynt was tried and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1976 on charges of obscenity and organized crime, but he was freed after serving six days in jail.

While fighting another charge in Georgia in 1978, he was shot and was forced to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Flynt won a Supreme Court decision in 1988 after being sued by Rev. Jerry Falwell over an offensive ad parody in “Hustler.” Falwell sued claiming emotional distress, but the court ruled that public figures cannot recover emotional distress damages caused by parodies.

Flynt was the focus of a 1996 film starring Woody Harrelson.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Levi Cowdrey says he spotted a vehicle on fire after an accident outside the restaurant on...
Teenage Taco Bell employee puts out car crash fire
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

Latest News

Construction crews are now beginning to deconstruct the buildings at the former Brush Wellman...
Luckey pollution site enters 2nd phase of clean-up
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Neighboring businesses concerned if Toledo landscaping business relocates
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game...
Mavs’ Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy