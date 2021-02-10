Advertisement

MAC releasing tickets for men’s, women’s basketball tournaments

Toledo guard Jamere Hill plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Toledo guard Jamere Hill plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Mid-American Conference is releasing a limited number of tickets for its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this Friday.

The tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at this link. The tournament is scheduled for March 10-13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Tickets will only be sold for the semifinals and championship games on March 12 and 13. The quarterfinal contests will be closed to the general public.

Mini MAC Packs will also be available for purchase and include a ticket to all men’s and women’s semifinal and championship games. For more information on Mini MAC packs, please call 800-820-2287.

Toledo currently leads the MAC men’s basketball standings with an 11-2 conference record. Bowling Green is seventh with a 6-7 record.

BG is second in the women’s basketball standings with a 10-3 record, and UT is ninth with a 4-8 mark.

