Man tries to flee from TPD after being caught during alleged drug deal

Tony Armstrong was arrested after fleeing from police.
Tony Armstrong was arrested after fleeing from police.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested on multiple charges after he attempted to flee from police during a traffic stop Tuesday evening in west Toledo.

Police observed an alleged drug deal take place at a gas station near the intersection of Monroe and Douglas. Police attempted to stop the vehicle the suspect left the scene in, but he kept traveling from Monroe onto Sherbrooke.

The suspect, 28-year-old Tony Armstong, failed to stop and eventually rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Sherbrooke. Armstrong exited the car and fled on foot, with officers seeing him throw a loaded firearm. He was caught in the 2800 block of Powhatten after running through a backyard.

Armstrong was booked into the Lucas County Jail and charged with fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule I or II substance, multiple traffic violations, among other violations.

