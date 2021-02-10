Advertisement

McDonald’s brings back Hi-C orange drink

Welcome home Hi-C Orange Lavaburst
The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast...
The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.(Source: McDonald's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is giving irate fans what they want.

The chain announced it’s bringing back orange Hi-C, officially known at Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.

Since then, Hi-C fans have made plenty of noise on social media and Change.org.

It finally worked in a big way with the reinstatement of the fan-favorite.

Mickey D’s has even created a special website where you can track when the drink arrives at a restaurant near you.

The rollout is expected to be completed by June.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Levi Cowdrey says he spotted a vehicle on fire after an accident outside the restaurant on...
Teenage Taco Bell employee puts out car crash fire
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car

Latest News

Downtown Toledo, Ohio
VProject Facebook Live aims to disspell COVID-19 vaccine myths
Jeff Bezos topped the list by donating $10 billion to launch the Bezos Earth Fund.
Bezos and Bloomberg among top 50 US charity donors for 2020
Boil order
Boil advisory in place for Henry County village; WaterShed location out of service
Twitter won't relent on its ban of former President Donald Trump.
Twitter official: Trump ban permanent
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
LIVE: Democrats: Trump ‘inciter in chief’ of Capitol attack