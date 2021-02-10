Advertisement

Missing explosives from Marine base under investigation

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Explosives are missing from a Marine Corps base in the Southern California desert, the military confirmed Tuesday.

Jeff Houston of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said an investigation has opened into the disappearance of explosives from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

Houston said he could not provide any details because of the probe.

Houston declined to specify what kind of explosives are missing or say when they are believed to have disappeared. Officials at the base also declined to comment. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and area law enforcement were notified that explosives were missing from the base but their assistance was not requested, spokeswoman Jodi Miller said.

Thousands of Marines from different units have been participating in a combat training exercise there since Jan. 15. The training is scheduled to end Feb. 18.

Twentynine Palms in the San Bernardino County desert is the largest United States Marine Corps base.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Research shows that a large percentage of deaths are at the hands of a mother’s boyfriend....
3 boys shot at Byrneport Apartments victims of domestic violence
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had warned teachers that they would be locked out of district...
Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class
A job fair is being held in Toledo on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Job fair held Wednesday afternoon in Toledo
Fighter jets from 180th take to air this morning
The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by U.K., U.S., Canadian, Belgian and...
Police in Europe bust gang hijacking celeb phones, arrest 10