Advertisement

Moore indicted in shootings of Phillips brothers

Gabriel Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Ahmir Phillips were involved in shooting at Byrneport...
Gabriel Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Ahmir Phillips were involved in shooting at Byrneport Apartments.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of shooting and killing two brothers and severely injuring a third was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on Wednesday.

Kevin Moore was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and two counts of felonious assault.

Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, killing two and injuring...
Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, killing two and injuring another.(WTVG)

Moore allegedly shot Gabriel, Ashtan, and Ahmir Phillips on Friday at the Byrneport Apartments. Gabriel, 1, and Ahmir, 5, both died, and Ashtan, 4, remains hospitalized. The last report listed Ashtan in stable condition.

Moore, 27, who was the boyfriend of the boys’ mother, made his first court appearance Monday, where his bond was set at $5 million. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car
Levi Cowdrey says he spotted a vehicle on fire after an accident outside the restaurant on...
Teenage Taco Bell employee puts out car crash fire

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Toledo guard Jamere Hill plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
MAC releasing tickets for men’s, women’s basketball tournaments
Toledo Police released this image of a suspect's car from a crash in January that killed a...
Police release images of suspect wanted in south Toledo hit-skip fatal crash
A job fair is being held in Toledo on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Job fair held Wednesday afternoon in Toledo