Moore indicted in shootings of Phillips brothers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of shooting and killing two brothers and severely injuring a third was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on Wednesday.

Kevin Moore was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted aggravated murder, and two counts of felonious assault.

Kevin Moore is accused of shooting three brothers on Friday, Feb. 5, killing two and injuring another. (WTVG)

Moore allegedly shot Gabriel, Ashtan, and Ahmir Phillips on Friday at the Byrneport Apartments. Gabriel, 1, and Ahmir, 5, both died, and Ashtan, 4, remains hospitalized. The last report listed Ashtan in stable condition.

Moore, 27, who was the boyfriend of the boys’ mother, made his first court appearance Monday, where his bond was set at $5 million. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.