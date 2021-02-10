Mother’s Center of Greater Toledo launches virtual open house

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether we’re in a pandemic or not, it can be hard for mothers to find the support and community they need. The Women’s Center of Greater Toledo has been building friendships and providing parental support since 1984 and now it’s extending a virtual invitation to their upcoming open house to all mothers in the area looking to connect.

The center’s goal is to provide parents a break from the mental exhaustion that has come from life in the pandemic, with the majority of their kids now at home full time. Now they are finding creative virtual ways to connect to their community, like trivia nights and virtual seminars on positive parenting.

“The main thing that I think that comes up is, ‘it’s keeping me sane’ and I think that’s important,” says Anne-lise Coueri, PR Co-Chair of Women’s Center of Greater Toledo. “You know, we’re all stuck at home homeschooling with our kids 24/7 which is way harder than you’d think.”

Anne-Lise just moved to the US right before the lockdown and she says the community has been her personal “life vest,” providing her with great comfort during this time.

“I mean, I can’t even imagine what it would have been like if I hadn’t had friends by now or was just completely at home without ever meeting or talking to anyone,” Anne-Lise explains.

The virtual open house will run on Wednesday, February 10, and Thursday, February 11 at 8:30 PM. You can attend on their website.

