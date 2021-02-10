Ohio adding nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths to state totals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health says that underreporting of COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic could add as many as 4,000 new deaths to the state totals. Those deaths, according to the agency, will be added to the running death totals during the coming week.

According to a press release, the issues in reporting these deaths began in October and the largest number of deaths took place in November and December. ODH says that, while these deaths will be reported this week, they will reflect a date of death appropriate for when they should have been reported. These new deaths, though, will cause reported death counts to be high for a few days, after which normal processes for reporting deaths should resume.

The issue was reportedly discovered during a routine employee training.

