Ohio Gov. calls on schools to develop plans to get students caught up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on all Ohio school districts to come up with a plan to help students catch up on lost time in the classroom.

Those plans could include adding days to the calendar or having longer school days. He wants districts to work with their communities to come up with solutions to help students close the learning gap that has widened since the pandemic began.

His request comes after the newly-released Ohio Department of Education fall 2020 enrollment report showed declining enrollment numbers and worsening test scores.

“This once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has impacted all of us, so it should be no surprise that it has impacted our children,” DeWine said. “But we should not panic, nor should we be surprised by the results of assessments. Instead, we should do what Ohioans have always done when facing a challenge – stay calm, roll up our sleeves, and work to solve the problem.”

He, along with Paolo DeMaria, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, said the numbers didn’t come as a surprise.

Many of the declining scores are among students of color and those who are disadvantaged. The report also shows third-grade proficiency rates are down about eight percent compared to last year.

It noted the declines are seen more substantially in districts using full remote learning.

“In fully remote districts, fall third grade proficiency rates decreased by approximately 12 percentage points, compared to decreases of approximately 8 percentage points in districts primarily using a five-day in-person model and 9 percentage points in districts primarily using a hybrid model,” the report said.

More than 81% of third-grade students took the English language arts test, compared to 95% last year.

“This was the first statewide assessment data that we’ve had since the start of the pandemic,” DeMaria said. “It really emphasizes the importance of getting students fully back to school in that way, then identifying how best to help them resume their academic journey, helping them prepare, be prepared for success for the rest of this school year, and then leading up into the next school year.”

In December 45% of students were learning fully remotely. Today, that’s less than 15%.

But the students who are already in the classroom are still feeling the mental effects of the pandemic, said Shawn Grime, the executive director of the Ohio School Counselor Association, and a school counselor at Archbold High School in Fulton County.

“Things are off with the kids. I think it’s just hard for them right now,” Grime said. “It’s not a normal year. Things feel off and different. Even if you’re in person, there’s still things that aren’t happening like they normally would. There are still activities that are canceled and things that had to be modified.”

Governor DeWine’s recent budget proposal includes an increase in funding for mental health services in schools.

It’s something Grim said is needed, as learning and social gaps widen, to make sure schools are focusing on every aspect of growing students.

“There’s more to just the reading, writing and math,” he said. “We have to make sure kids have life skills and soft skills that they need to graduate and be successful.”

