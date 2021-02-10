Advertisement

Police in Europe bust gang hijacking celeb phones, arrest 10

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by U.K., U.S., Canadian, Belgian and...
The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by U.K., U.S., Canadian, Belgian and Maltese police, Europol said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested 10 people in the U.K., Belgium and Malta for allegedly hijacking mobile phones belonging to U.S. celebrities including internet influencers, sports stars and musicians to steal personal information and millions in cryptocurrency, authorities said.

The European Union police agency Europol said Wednesday that the gang is believed to have stolen more than $100 million in cryptocurrencies by using so-called SIM swap attacks.

These attacks involve deactivating a victim’s mobile phone SIM card, either by tricking the phone company or using a corrupt insider, so that the number can be transferred to another card under the gang’s control.

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation by U.K., U.S., Canadian, Belgian and Maltese police, Europol said.

Europol didn’t specify the nationalities of those caught in the sweep, but the U.K.’s National Crime Agency said a day earlier that eight men were arrested in England and Scotland. Two others were arrested previously in Belgium and Malta, Europol said.

Neither agency identified the celebrity victims.

Investigators found that after accessing victims’ phone numbers, they were able to take control of apps or accounts by requesting password reset codes sent via SMS. Then they were able to steal money, cryptocurrencies and personal information, including contacts synced online, as well as hack into and post from social media accounts, Europol said.

Europol has warned that SIM swapping is a growing threat carried out by fraudsters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Research shows that a large percentage of deaths are at the hands of a mother’s boyfriend....
3 boys shot at Byrneport Apartments victims of domestic violence
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had warned teachers that they would be locked out of district...
Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class
A job fair is being held in Toledo on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Job fair held Wednesday afternoon in Toledo
Fighter jets from 180th take to air this morning
A Marine base in southern California is missing explosives.
Missing explosives from Marine base under investigation