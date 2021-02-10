Police release images of suspect wanted in south Toledo hit-skip fatal crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are releasing more information from a crash in January that killed a pedestrian in south Toledo.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on January 26 on Heatherdowns near Reynolds when an unknown driver pulled out of the Speedway gas station, westbound on Heatherdowns. The driver hit Steven Swanson, 62, who was walking outside the marked crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and has not been identified by police yet.

Swanson was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, police released images of the suspect and his vehicle. If you have any information, contact Toledo Police.

