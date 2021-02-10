Advertisement

Rent, utility payment assistance available to Ohioans

Downtown Toledo, Ohio
Downtown Toledo, Ohio(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Help is available for low-income Ohioans who do not own their home pay their rent, water, sewer, wastewater, electric, gas, oil, and/or trash removal bills.

The Ohio Development Services Agency is distributing more than $100 million in federal funding. You can apply at your local Community Action Agency. A list of agencies can be found at businesshelp.ohio.gov under Home Relief Grants.

The funds can be used for outstanding balances dating back to March 13, 2020, assistance for future rent and utility payments once bills have been made current, and assistance for future rent and utility assistance for three months at a time.

To be eligible, the households must:

  • Be at or below 80% of their county’s Area Median Income (varies by county and size of household);
  • Have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; and
  • Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

