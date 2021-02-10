Sheriff informs townships of new financial responsibilities for policing services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff has sent letters to five townships in the western part of the county, informing them of their future financial responsibility to continue patrols.

Sheriff Mike Navarre sent word to trustees in Swanton Township, Spencer Township, Richfield Township, Harding Township, and Providence Township on Tuesday, explaining his decision to begin paying for the patrols, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Navarre said he personally spoke with representatives from Moncolva Township, Jersusalem Township, and Springfield Township.

According to the letter, growing populations and the number of businesses in those areas have stretched his department’s abilities to patrol them to the edge. He said the annual cost for personnel alone is $3.1 million, not including vehicles, fuel, training, equipment, or administrative costs. Navarre said he has 35 deputy sheriffs available to provide services to just the seven western Lucas County townships.

Navarre also included a letter from Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates supporting the decision to have townships provide financial support for the patrols.

He has invited further discussion with the townships, who may explore other options for policing their areas. Navarre believes entering into a financial agreement with the Sheriff’s Department is the most fiscally responsible decision.

