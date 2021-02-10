Advertisement

Sheriff informs townships of new financial responsibilities for policing services

Lucas Co. Sheriff Mike Navarre on Conklin and Company
Lucas Co. Sheriff Mike Navarre on Conklin and Company
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff has sent letters to five townships in the western part of the county, informing them of their future financial responsibility to continue patrols.

Sheriff Mike Navarre sent word to trustees in Swanton Township, Spencer Township, Richfield Township, Harding Township, and Providence Township on Tuesday, explaining his decision to begin paying for the patrols, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Navarre said he personally spoke with representatives from Moncolva Township, Jersusalem Township, and Springfield Township.

According to the letter, growing populations and the number of businesses in those areas have stretched his department’s abilities to patrol them to the edge. He said the annual cost for personnel alone is $3.1 million, not including vehicles, fuel, training, equipment, or administrative costs. Navarre said he has 35 deputy sheriffs available to provide services to just the seven western Lucas County townships.

Navarre also included a letter from Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates supporting the decision to have townships provide financial support for the patrols.

He has invited further discussion with the townships, who may explore other options for policing their areas. Navarre believes entering into a financial agreement with the Sheriff’s Department is the most fiscally responsible decision.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for missing Alpha Kamara.
Missing child found in Ohio after Amber Alert issued
Multiple juvenile victims have been shot at the Byrneport Apartments.
Police release body cam footage in deadly shooting at Byrneport Apartments
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Levi Cowdrey says he spotted a vehicle on fire after an accident outside the restaurant on...
Teenage Taco Bell employee puts out car crash fire
Toledo woman goes for wild ride after car is stolen
Toledo woman goes for wild ride as someone steals her car

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees
Downtown Toledo, Ohio
VProject Facebook Live aims to disspell COVID-19 vaccine myths
Boil order
Boil advisory in place for Henry County village; WaterShed location out of service